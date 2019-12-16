Passenger sentenced for Oronoco chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The passenger in a chase through Oronoco that ended at gunpoint is sentenced.

James Michael Kenyon, 21 of Lanesboro, was given three years of supervised probation Monday and was ordered to pay $2,892.55 in restitution.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Kenyon was the passenger in a car driven by Natasha Adell Johnson that led deputies on a chase on October 3. Kenyon pleaded guilty on October 31 to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Johnson, 26 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and obstructing the legal process. Her trial is set to start on March 30, 2020.