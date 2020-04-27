'Pass the Pork' program launched to feed Iowans during pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new effort to “Pass the Pork” is trying to connect Iowa pig farmers with food insecure Iowans.

The initiative was announced Monday by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship are helping Iowa pig farmers donate pigs to food banks around the state. Local meat processors are extending their hours of operation to process and package the pork donations to help meet the growing demand for food bank and food pantry resources. The food banks are then getting the pork into the hands of those in need.

“From family farms to the family’s dinner table, our entire food supply chain has been impacted by COVID-19,” says Governor Reynolds. “‘Pass the Pork’ is an innovative partnership to put Iowa pork on the tables of families in need of food security while creating a new destination for pork which might otherwise go to waste. I’m grateful to Iowa’s pork producers, processors and others for stepping up to make this possible.”

“Pass the Pork” will officially begin when the first donated pigs are delivered on May 1. Processing will continue in May and for as long as processing capacity and funds remain.

“At a time when Iowa pig farmers face market challenges and supply chain disruptions, they continue to look for opportunities to help those in need,” says Secretary Naig. “We are proud to partner with Iowa pig farmers, food banks, and meat processors to ensure all Iowans have access to a locally produced, high-quality protein source.”

The pigs are being donated but there are still the costs of processing, storage, and delivery of the pork to food banks and pantries. Iowans can contribute to the Iowa Food Bank Association to help cover these costs and future purchases of Iowa-produced pork for food bank programs. To donate funds to help support this program, visit the Iowa Food Bank Association website at donorbox.org/passthepork.

“The supply chain issues are challenging Iowa's pig farmers, but we also see our friends and neighbors struggling with jobs and wondering how they will put food on the table, too. This program will help bring pork to our local communities when they need it most,” says Mike Paustian, Walcott farmer and IPPA president.

Iowa pig farmers and meat processors who are interested in participating in the program should contact the Iowa Pork Producers Association at (515) 225-7675.