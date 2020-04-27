Clear
'Pass the Pork' program launched to feed Iowans during pandemic

'This program will help bring pork to our local communities when they need it most.'

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new effort to “Pass the Pork” is trying to connect Iowa pig farmers with food insecure Iowans.

The initiative was announced Monday by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship are helping Iowa pig farmers donate pigs to food banks around the state. Local meat processors are extending their hours of operation to process and package the pork donations to help meet the growing demand for food bank and food pantry resources. The food banks are then getting the pork into the hands of those in need.

“From family farms to the family’s dinner table, our entire food supply chain has been impacted by COVID-19,” says Governor Reynolds. “‘Pass the Pork’ is an innovative partnership to put Iowa pork on the tables of families in need of food security while creating a new destination for pork which might otherwise go to waste. I’m grateful to Iowa’s pork producers, processors and others for stepping up to make this possible.”

“Pass the Pork” will officially begin when the first donated pigs are delivered on May 1. Processing will continue in May and for as long as processing capacity and funds remain.

“At a time when Iowa pig farmers face market challenges and supply chain disruptions, they continue to look for opportunities to help those in need,” says Secretary Naig. “We are proud to partner with Iowa pig farmers, food banks, and meat processors to ensure all Iowans have access to a locally produced, high-quality protein source.”

The pigs are being donated but there are still the costs of processing, storage, and delivery of the pork to food banks and pantries. Iowans can contribute to the Iowa Food Bank Association to help cover these costs and future purchases of Iowa-produced pork for food bank programs. To donate funds to help support this program, visit the Iowa Food Bank Association website at donorbox.org/passthepork.

“The supply chain issues are challenging Iowa's pig farmers, but we also see our friends and neighbors struggling with jobs and wondering how they will put food on the table, too. This program will help bring pork to our local communities when they need it most,” says Mike Paustian, Walcott farmer and IPPA president.

Iowa pig farmers and meat processors who are interested in participating in the program should contact the Iowa Pork Producers Association at (515) 225-7675.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3816

Reported Deaths: 286
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1332177
Nobles3521
Ramsey27820
Olmsted2396
Anoka1655
Dakota1437
Clay1259
Washington1138
Winona6613
St. Louis6110
Pine520
Carlton510
Martin434
Stearns380
Kandiyohi350
Wright331
Freeborn330
Scott321
Blue Earth290
Mower280
Polk230
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Carver170
Sherburne160
Steele120
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Nicollet92
Unassigned90
Rice91
Wabasha80
Brown81
Otter Tail80
Murray80
Norman70
Jackson70
Chisago71
Watonwan70
Meeker60
Cottonwood60
Beltrami60
Lyon60
Isanti60
Rock50
Cass50
Benton40
Faribault40
Todd30
Renville30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
McLeod30
Pipestone20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Aitkin10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Swift10
Lac qui Parle10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Sibley10
Mahnomen10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5868

Reported Deaths: 127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk73224
Black Hawk7149
Linn57334
Johnson4266
Woodbury4091
Marshall3800
Muscatine3057
Louisa2662
Tama2637
Scott2085
Dallas1690
Washington1325
Jasper830
Dubuque801
Allamakee683
Poweshiek501
Clinton471
Bremer412
Henry311
Cedar280
Benton271
Pottawattamie251
Winneshiek240
Story230
Warren190
Jones180
Iowa170
Des Moines161
Harrison150
Fayette150
Crawford141
Cerro Gordo140
Clayton121
Buchanan120
Plymouth110
Wapello90
Shelby90
Mahaska91
Grundy80
Van Buren80
Marion70
Osceola70
Boone70
Lyon70
Monona70
Hamilton70
Sioux70
Hardin60
Howard60
Jefferson60
Unassigned60
Guthrie60
Lee50
Jackson50
Page50
Dickinson50
Webster40
Humboldt40
Delaware40
Chickasaw40
Buena Vista40
Butler40
Hancock30
Clay30
Madison31
Cherokee20
Winnebago20
Wright20
Clarke20
Appanoose22
Mitchell20
Mills20
Franklin20
Keokuk20
Adair10
Worth10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Greene10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Union10
