Pasquale's prepares to continue take-out only

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria is preparing to continue their successful take-out orders as the Governor imposes new restrictions on restaurants.

Prior to the pandemic, the pizzeria had over 160 seats. They have since switched their focus to takeout only.

Since March, Pasquale says he has invested in over 20 gallons of hand sanitizer -- with sanitization stations set up every 4 feet in the restaurant.

There is also a portable hand washing station at the entrance, and fans inside to circulate fresh air.

Owner, Pasquale Presa. shows his support for restaurants that rely on indoor dining.

He explains, "We're already down over 30 percent, even us here doing takeout, I can just imagine for them and how hard it is, and with the new ordinance, it's going to be even tougher."

In addition to implementing a new online order system, the restaurant has also started selling frozen pizzas carried at Hy-vee grocery stores.

Presa says his staff is doing everything they can to ensure the health of their guests, and you can count on them to make your to-go experience as safe as possible.

For more information, visit https://pnpizza.com/.