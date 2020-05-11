Pasquale's helps with frozen pizza shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When the coronavirus pandemic first started, we saw shortages of products like toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Now there's a shortage of frozen pizza.

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria is teaming up with HyVee Crossroads to keep their freezers stocked.

Owner Pasquale Presa thinks people prefer frozen right now for the safety aspect.

"It's made in a facility where we're using gloves. People are producing them with the highest sanitation. We're freezing them, we're wrapping them individually," Presa said. "So the consumer feels that there's minimal contact even when they're coming into the store."

You can find Pasquale's frozen pizza at HyVee Crossroads. The pizza shop is also open from 3-6:30 Monday evenings for their "Frozen Monday deal."

Pasquale's is also feeding kids and families in need during this difficult time.

If you'd like to help their effort, click here.