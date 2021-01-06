Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria Prepares for In-Person Dining

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Governor Walz eases coronavirus restrictions on indoor dining, at least one Rochester restaurant is gearing up to welcome guests again.

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria is preparing its dining room to seat between 20 and 25 patrons possibly starting next week.

Owner Pasquale Presa says while he's excited to welcome people back, safety and cleanliness come first.

"We just want to get ready," Presa told KIMT News 3. "We want to make sure that we're very, very equipped to keep people safe, feel comfortable, and know that when they come here, we're not just laxed, we're taking this serious, for their safety and our safety."

Presa adds the dining area will be separate from Pasquale's take-out area to ensure everyone is able to have a safe, comfortable experience eating their favorite comfort food.