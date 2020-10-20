Partnership Helps Feed Minnesotans Struggling with Food Insecurity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Channel One Regional Food Bank and UnitedHealthcare of Minnesota are commemorating one year of partnership in combatting food insecurity.

The partnership has helped secure a truck with refrigeration capabilities for Channel One, allowing them to distribute fresh and frozen products to people across the region.

"The truck has driven 17,380 miles across our region, that's 135 miles a day, about, and that's food delivery to five agencies," said Virginia Merritt, Executive Director of Channel One Regional Food Bank. "So that could be a partner food shelf, or a soup kitchen, or a low-income day care. So that's five each day. And it's delivered aproximately 660,000 pounds of food from January 1st to June 30th."

Merritt went on to say CHannel One is delivering more food every week comparted to 2019, which is critical as the food bank says one-in-eight Minnesotans are now food insecure.