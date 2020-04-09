Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Partisan tempers flare over Minnesota's COVID-19 response

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update on the state's next steps to respond to COVID-19 during a news conference on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. AP photo

Republicans are expressing frustration with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for extending his stay-at-home order through May 4, and they're questioning the modeling behind his decision.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 8:49 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Partisan tempers have flared over Minnesota’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Republicans are expressing frustration with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for extending his stay-at-home order through May 4, and they're questioning the modeling behind his decision.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka expressed dismay a day after Walz issued an extension that allowed certain categories of employees to return to work but maintained closures of bars, restaurants and other businesses deemed non-essential.

Walz says he wants to put people back to work as badly as anybody, but the best available data and experts tell him it's too big a risk.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nelson's snow track: the latest trends for the weekend

Image

My Bike Guy is essential

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/9

Image

Iowa's Day of Prayer

Image

Explaining "Herd Immunity"

Image

114 cases now in Olmsted County

Image

CDC Releases New Guidelines For Essential Workers

Image

Telehealth Visits

Image

End of Life Decisions

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast -Thursday

Community Events