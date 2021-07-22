Participation in the Rochester Rowing Club has almost doubled this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Rowing Club is preparing for its next competition.

Participation in the club is growing dramatically.

It has almost doubled this year.

"It is such a blast. Everyone is super friendly and we have such a good community here. We just did a super hard workout, but it was really good because we all got to do it together. We all suffered through and finished strong," says Madeline Behfar.

The Rochester Rowing Club has athletes ranging from 7th through 12th grade.

The team practices five days a week in the summer, with optional weight training days.

During the school year, the team bumps it up to six days a week.

"Our technique - making sure we have good technique because that will be key for making sure we do our best. As well as doing some harder workouts and more intense workouts to really improve our stamina and just being able to sprint it out," says Madeline.

One rower says it's not always just about the workouts, but about his teammates too.

"The people, the community. Everyone is there for each other. Everyone supports each other. If anyone is going through a hard time, they can always come here and talk to people," says Nick Stanley.

The team's next competition is July 31st in Des Moines, IA.