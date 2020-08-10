Participate in 100 Miles for Hope with the American Legion

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic has caused a lot of events and fundrasiers to either be postponed or canceled, but it's the opposite for the American Legion who just launched a new fundraiser. 100 Miles for Hope was created because of the pandemic. The American Legion has lost a lot of income and this is their way of hopefully making up for that.

Veterans, those currently serving in the military and supporters have set out on a mission to complete 100 miles by Veterans Day. You can either walk, run, ride a bike or ride a motorcycle to participate. It's a national fundraiser for the veterans and childrens foundation within the American Legion.

Commander of the American Legion Post #92 in Rochester, Tony Loecher, said business has been tough the last few months and says the best thing we can do is continue supporting local businesses. "Now is a time to get out and support small business because even though we're a non-profit, in essence that's what we are, we're a small business," said Loecher. "This is how we make donations to the community and support all our programs. With the business down, things are tough."

Loecher said this fundraiser is a way to get people interacting with the legion while also bringing in some lost income. He explained while they were closed for a couple months, not only did it hurt financially, but it was also tough on the veterans who didn't have a place to go. "You can see the statistics nationally that suicides are up, mental health as far as depression is up and that's no different for the veteran community," Loecher explained. "That concerns us because veterans already have 22 suicides a day nationally and if that number goes up, that is not good."

The American Legion Post #92 in Rochester is open to anyone. Loecher said you don't have to be a veteran or a member to go there. If you would like to participate in 100 Miles for Hope, you can click here.