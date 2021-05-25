Partial Lunar Eclipse Visible From Iowa and Minnesota Tonight

If you are up late tonight or waking up early on Wednesday, you'll be able to catch a glimpse of the lunar eclipse! From Iowa and Minnesota, it will be a partial eclipse of the moon, which will take place as the moon is setting in the western sky, just before sunrise. The best time to view this will be from 4 AM to 6 AM CDT. Those in the western US will be able to witness a total lunar eclipse tonight. Luckily, the weather is looking great for viewing as clear skies are expected.