Partial Lunar Eclipse Visible From Iowa and Minnesota Tonight

If you are up late tonight or waking up early on Wednesday, you'll be able to catch a glimpse of the lunar eclipse! From Iowa and Minnesota, it will be a partial eclipse of the moon, which will take place as the moon is setting in the western sky, just before sunrise. The best time to view this will be from 4 AM to 6 AM CDT. Those in the western US will be able to witness a total lunar eclipse tonight. Luckily, the weather is looking great for viewing as clear skies are expected.
The partial lunar eclipse will be visible as the moon is setting on the western horizon.
Posted: May 25, 2021 7:26 PM
