Crash closes part of highway in SE Minnesota's Fillmore County

MABEL, Minn. - Both lanes of Highway 44 near Mabel in Fillmore County were closed due to a crash.
MnDOT said the crash west of Mabel has forced traffic to be detoured. We will have more information as it becomes available.
The road was re-opened just before 2 p.m.
