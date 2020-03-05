Clear
Crash closes part of highway in SE Minnesota's Fillmore County

Both lanes of Highway 44 near Mabel in Fillmore County are closed due to a crash.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 12:41 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 1:55 PM

MABEL, Minn. - Both lanes of Highway 44 near Mabel in Fillmore County were closed due to a crash.

MnDOT said the crash west of Mabel has forced traffic to be detoured. We will have more information as it becomes available.

The road was re-opened just before 2 p.m.

