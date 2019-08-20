Clear

Part of Highway 65/Federal Ave. in Mason City to close Monday

A portion of Highway 65/Federal Ave. in Mason City will be closed starting Monday, the Iowa DOT announced.

MASON CITY, Iowa - A portion of Highway 65/Federal Ave. in Mason City will be closed starting Monday, the Iowa DOT announced.

“Work to install new pavement and sidewalks for the Iowa 122 reconstruction project in Mason City will require closing U.S. 65/Federal Avenue at Iowa 122 between Fifth and Sixth streets beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, until mid-October, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

"During this closure, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using 19th Street, Monroe Avenue, and Fourth Street,” the DOT said.

