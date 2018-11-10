Clear

Part of Freeborn Bank Building sold in Albert Lea

Pictured: Steve Pulley, Chad Adams, Vern Rasmussen. Pictured: Steve Pulley, Chad Adams, Vern Rasmussen.

Online company completes purchase.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An online business has finalized its purchase of part of the Freeborn Bank Building.

Mortarr has bought the main level, mezzanine, basement, and second floor.


“We are extremely excited to have Mortarr in the Freeborn Bank Building,” says Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. “We’re looking forward to seeing what this great entrepreneurial team does in the future.”

Mortarr describes itself as an online inspiration gallery and networking platform developed exclusively for the commercial construction and design industry. It was founded by Steve Pulley, Abby Murray and Amy Petersen.

