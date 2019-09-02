Part of Civic Center Drive NW to be closed starting Sept. 6

ROCHESTER, Minn - One of the busiest roads in Rochester is temporarily closing starting Friday, September 6.

Civic Center Drive NW will be closed to traffic in both directions from 4th Avenue NW to 8th Avenue NW beginning at 6pm that Friday.

This is due to what the City said are "unforeseen underground conditions" that were found during the 6th Avenue NW construction. Crews were inteding to install water main and sanitary sewers under Civic Center Drive but found out they need to do some work under the road before they do.

The City said crews will work 24/7 until the work is complete and expect the closure to last at a minimum of 10-14 days.

"We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we make the necessary adjustment to move forward with this project. We are aware of the inconvenience and crews will be working as diligently as possible to get the road re‐opened," Chris Petree, Director of Public Works shared in a press release.

The suggested detour routes are:

1. 7th Street NW via 4th Avenue NW and 11th Avenue NW

2. Center Street West via 3rd/4th Avenues NW and 11th Avenue NW

3. Local traffic only on Civic Center Drive from 8th Avenue NW to 11th Avenue NW

4. Local traffic only on Civic Center Drive from 4th Avenue NW to the temporary entrance to Southern Minnesota Auto Supply/Auto Value Rochester

Rochester resident David Skogen doesn't take Civic Center Dr often but lives on one of the detour routes.

"This will be busy. I mean we have traffic right now that's backed up from the light down past our house. Now it's going to be double that or triple," he said.

But, it's something he said he'll just have to deal with.

"That's the only thing you can do, is be patient and learn how to find other ways around," Skogen said.

The temporary closure isn't expected to impact pedestrians or Rochester city bus routes, other than creating longer traffic times.