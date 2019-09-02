Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Part of Civic Center Drive NW to be closed starting Sept. 6

Drivers will want to give themselves some extra time before heading out the door. Here is what you need to know about the temporary closure.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 5:29 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn - One of the busiest roads in Rochester is temporarily closing starting Friday, September 6. 

Civic Center Drive NW will be closed to traffic in both directions from 4th Avenue NW to 8th Avenue NW beginning at 6pm that Friday. 

This is due to what the City said are "unforeseen underground conditions" that were found during the 6th Avenue NW construction. Crews were inteding to install water main and sanitary sewers under Civic Center Drive but found out they need to do some work under the road before they do. 

The City said crews will work 24/7 until the work is complete and expect the closure to last at a minimum of 10-14 days. 

"We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we make the necessary adjustment to move forward with this project. We are aware of the inconvenience and crews will be working as diligently as possible to get the road re‐opened," Chris Petree, Director of Public Works shared in a press release. 

The suggested detour routes are:

1. 7th Street NW via 4th Avenue NW and 11th Avenue NW
2. Center Street West via 3rd/4th Avenues NW and 11th Avenue NW
3. Local traffic only on Civic Center Drive from 8th Avenue NW to 11th Avenue NW
4. Local traffic only on Civic Center Drive from 4th Avenue NW to the temporary entrance to Southern Minnesota Auto Supply/Auto Value Rochester

Rochester resident David Skogen doesn't take Civic Center Dr often but lives on one of the detour routes. 

"This will be busy. I mean we have traffic right now that's backed up from the light down past our house. Now it's going to be double that or triple," he said. 

But, it's something he said he'll just have to deal with. 

"That's the only thing you can do, is be patient and learn how to find other ways around," Skogen said. 

The temporary closure isn't expected to impact pedestrians or Rochester city bus routes, other than creating longer traffic times. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Storms could fire on Monday night/early Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester band raises money for local bike club

Image

Filling the boot for a good cause

Image

RFD gets ready to put two new engines to use

Image

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Image

Part of Civic Center Drive to close this week

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/1

Image

Spin Devo hosts its annual Cannonball Cross in Mason City

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester gears students for back to school

Image

Labor Day Weekend forecast

Image

Convert-O-Lab helps people preserve memories

Community Events