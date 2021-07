ROCHESTER, Minn. – A parking ramp in downtown Rochester is being reopened to the public.

Parking Ramp 6 on 1st Street SE was temporarily closed on July 10 for construction work. Rochester Public Works says the ramp has now been inspected and is safe and secure for ongoing parking activities.

The City of Rochester is currently suing the developer of Parking Ramp 6 over structural problems with the building.