Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Parking problems could be over for one Mason City street

Residents who live on the 700 block of 3rd Street SW say employees from the hospital and clinic are clogging up their street.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 9:17 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The battle lines have been drawn along 3rd Street SW. Residents along the street say too many employees and patients of MercyOne North Iowa are clogging the street. Some are even saying it could be a safety issue.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, folks living on the small road were asking councilors to step in and create a permit parking area.

The residents are sympathetic to workers at the hospital, but still they want to keep the street open.

Susan Ewalt says she thinks employees aren't even trying to use the parking lots at MercyOne North Iowa and are just looking to park somewhere convenient.

"We have been watching these cars come and park in our neighborhood. They don't even try and park in Mercy parking lot. They turn directly onto our street,” she said.

One resident on the block does not want to see permit parking. JoAnn Mumby says her friends and family shouldn't have to worry about permits when they come to visit.

"I think people are entitled to park in public parking and go to their job without all this stress. I know Mercy is working on all the parking details,” said Mumby.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -5°
Dangerous cold to warmer air
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Addressing vaping at Crestwood High

Image

First whooping cough death since 2013

Image

MC Fire Dept. Responds to Record Number of Calls

Image

National Take the Stairs Day

Image

MN Greenstep Program

Image

Local Reaction to Tensions Between US and Iran

Image

Raising Money for Officer Matson & His Family

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/8

Image

Local Reaction to Middle East Conflict

Image

Through Our Eyes Project

Community Events