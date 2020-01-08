Parking problems could be over for one Mason City street

MASON CITY, Iowa - The battle lines have been drawn along 3rd Street SW. Residents along the street say too many employees and patients of MercyOne North Iowa are clogging the street. Some are even saying it could be a safety issue.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, folks living on the small road were asking councilors to step in and create a permit parking area.

The residents are sympathetic to workers at the hospital, but still they want to keep the street open.

Susan Ewalt says she thinks employees aren't even trying to use the parking lots at MercyOne North Iowa and are just looking to park somewhere convenient.

"We have been watching these cars come and park in our neighborhood. They don't even try and park in Mercy parking lot. They turn directly onto our street,” she said.

One resident on the block does not want to see permit parking. JoAnn Mumby says her friends and family shouldn't have to worry about permits when they come to visit.

"I think people are entitled to park in public parking and go to their job without all this stress. I know Mercy is working on all the parking details,” said Mumby.