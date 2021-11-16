Parking lot molester sentenced in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced for molesting a woman in a grocery store parking lot.

Joshua Nathan John Snelling, 45 of Burnsville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Rochester police said he approached a woman in the parking lot of Cubs Food on June 27, 2020, and tried to show the woman his abs before trying to force his hands down her pants.

Investigators also said Snelling tried to bite and lick the woman and claimed to be on cocaine.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 207 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, with credit for 15 days already served. Snelling was also ordered to register as a predatory offender.