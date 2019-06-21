Clear

Parking lot drug dealer sentenced in Austin

Sentenced 18 months after her crime.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth in a parking lot gets a Mankato woman 25 years of supervised probation.

Amanda Ray Gilles, 33, was arrested in August 2018 and charged with multiple drug crimes. Police say she sold a total of 28 grams of meth in the parking lots of two different stores in December 2017.

Gilles pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd degree drug sales and was sentenced Friday to a quarter-century on probation. She must also perform 80 hours of community work service.

