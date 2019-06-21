AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth in a parking lot gets a Mankato woman 25 years of supervised probation.
Amanda Ray Gilles, 33, was arrested in August 2018 and charged with multiple drug crimes. Police say she sold a total of 28 grams of meth in the parking lots of two different stores in December 2017.
Gilles pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd degree drug sales and was sentenced Friday to a quarter-century on probation. She must also perform 80 hours of community work service.
Related Content
- Parking lot drug dealer sentenced in Austin
- Trailer park drug dealer sentenced
- Austin drug dealer going to prison
- Major drug dealer sentenced in Rochester
- Chatfield drug dealer sentenced to probation
- Prison for Austin heroin dealer
- Accused drug dealers plead guilty
- Austin auto dealer may have been swindled
- Rochester woman sentenced for parking lot collision
- Quarter-century sentence for northeast Iowa drug dealer
Scroll for more content...