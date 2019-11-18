Parking is set to up go in Rochester on Jan.1st

ROCHESTER, Minn- Rochester parking rates are set to increase at the beginning of the new year. The new rates are the result of a five-year parking plan unanimously approved by the Rochester City Council in September of 2018.

Starting January 1st Rochester parking will be more expensive. For example, 10-hour meter parking will go up 10 cents per hour. Three-hour meters will see a 30 cent increase per. Rochester resident Benny Beinborn came downtown Monday afternoon to run some errands he says trips like this cost him a fortune in parking fees. He would buy a monthly parking pass if only he was downtown enough to justify the cost.

"I want to say the last time I parked down here it cost me something like $14,” Beinborn said. “ To be quite honest most times I try to avoid it just because of the parking issue."

Added revenue goes into the parking enterprise fund. That fund is used for maintenance and efforts to increase parking options in the area.