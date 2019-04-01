Clear
Parking fees going up in Rochester

Changes start April 1, 2019.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 4:40 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People are going to want to keep an extra eye on the clock when parking in Rochester.

Starting April 1 meter expiration fees will go up $3, from $17 to $20.

“It really just limits how often I want to go downtown because I have to think about parking. It just limits me to weekends mostly,” resident Safa Aiyana Mahina said.

The jump in prices is also coming to residential parking.

Paul Jahns has to pay for a residential parking permit in town.

“I mean what other choice do you got. Either pay it or don't have it,” he said.

Applications for a residential permit are going up from $5 to $6. The annual fee for the permit itself is going up from $20 to $5.

“I think it's kind of a shame that you have to pay to park outside of your own home, but I guess you have to do what you have to do. But they haven't a price increase in a while, I can understand it. Everything you get accustomed to,” Jahns said.

According to the City of Rochester, the fees for residential permits haven’t increased since the early days of the program. Similarly, the city says prices for meter expiration fees haven’t increased for over 20 years. It says any changes in price that have happened, have been a product of state changes, not ones made by the city.

Rochester City Council approved the fee changes in late 2018.

