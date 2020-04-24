Clear

Parking, bus changes extended to May 31 in Rochester

Changes made due to coronavirus outbreak.

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 1:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Changes in parking rules and transit policies made due to the coronavirus pandemic are being extended through May.

“The health and safety of our Rochester community continues to be our top priority,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. He adds that the city will continue to monitor community needs and anticipates resuming normal parking operations in June.

The following changes are extended through May 31, 2020:

Parking:

• Enforcement of parking meters is suspended.
• Enforcement of residential parking permit zones is suspended.
• Contract parkers in municipal ramps may request a temporary suspension of their monthly contract parking for the month of May without impacting future contract eligibility. Refunds will be provided to those who have already paid for the month. Contact Reef Parking at rochesterparking@reefparking.com to initiate the process. (If a request was made for temporary suspension in April, no further action is required to extend through May.)
• Parking will no longer be allowed in the surface lot next to the Soldiers Field Golf Clubhouse and pool, but parking will still be allowed in the surface lot near the memorial at the north end of the park and along George Gibbs Drive SW at no charge.
• Seasonal parking requirements have ended for the season.
• Parking remains prohibited in loading zones, no parking zones, work zones, in front of fire hydrants, and at meters that have been signed or bagged for curbside pickup/takeout from local restaurants.

Rochester Public Transit (RPT):

• Reduced Core Service is available for essential trips through the end of May.
• Fare collection is suspended and distancing rules remain in place.
• Passengers are asked to board and exit the using the rear door. Passengers who use a wheelchair or require the use of the ramp to board should continue to board using the front door.
• All riders on RPT buses are required to wear a face covering per public health guidance.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3185

Reported Deaths: 221
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1073113
Ramsey21911
Olmsted2044
Dakota1306
Nobles1261
Anoka1052
Washington1005
Clay793
Winona6110
St. Louis5410
Martin414
Carlton380
Freeborn330
Wright301
Scott281
Mower270
Blue Earth260
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Stearns200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Polk170
Carver150
Pine150
Sherburne130
Fillmore110
Wilkin102
Steele100
Nicollet82
Brown81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Rice71
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami60
Norman60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Rock50
Unassigned40
Benton40
Faribault40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
Jackson30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Becker20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Chippewa10
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4445

Reported Deaths: 107
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46629
Polk43716
Johnson3883
Black Hawk3794
Louisa2482
Muscatine2406
Marshall2390
Tama2257
Scott1823
Washington1245
Woodbury1001
Dallas590
Jasper530
Dubuque491
Allamakee453
Clinton440
Bremer330
Henry301
Cedar270
Benton241
Story200
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones170
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Poweshiek141
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Plymouth90
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Winneshiek80
Clayton81
Mahaska81
Sioux70
Jefferson70
Fayette70
Monona70
Wapello60
Boone60
Grundy60
Crawford61
Marion50
Lyon50
Jackson50
Guthrie40
Page40
Osceola40
Madison41
Unassigned40
Howard40
Hardin40
Delaware30
Hancock30
Lee30
Clay30
Dickinson30
Keokuk30
Chickasaw30
Winnebago20
Webster20
Wright20
Humboldt20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Clarke20
Butler20
Appanoose22
Buena Vista20
Carroll10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Worth10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Franklin10
Greene10
Taylor10
Kossuth10
Union10
