Parking, bus changes extended to May 31 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Changes in parking rules and transit policies made due to the coronavirus pandemic are being extended through May.

“The health and safety of our Rochester community continues to be our top priority,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. He adds that the city will continue to monitor community needs and anticipates resuming normal parking operations in June.

The following changes are extended through May 31, 2020:

Parking:

• Enforcement of parking meters is suspended.

• Enforcement of residential parking permit zones is suspended.

• Contract parkers in municipal ramps may request a temporary suspension of their monthly contract parking for the month of May without impacting future contract eligibility. Refunds will be provided to those who have already paid for the month. Contact Reef Parking at rochesterparking@reefparking.com to initiate the process. (If a request was made for temporary suspension in April, no further action is required to extend through May.)

• Parking will no longer be allowed in the surface lot next to the Soldiers Field Golf Clubhouse and pool, but parking will still be allowed in the surface lot near the memorial at the north end of the park and along George Gibbs Drive SW at no charge.

• Seasonal parking requirements have ended for the season.

• Parking remains prohibited in loading zones, no parking zones, work zones, in front of fire hydrants, and at meters that have been signed or bagged for curbside pickup/takeout from local restaurants.

Rochester Public Transit (RPT):

• Reduced Core Service is available for essential trips through the end of May.

• Fare collection is suspended and distancing rules remain in place.

• Passengers are asked to board and exit the using the rear door. Passengers who use a wheelchair or require the use of the ramp to board should continue to board using the front door.

• All riders on RPT buses are required to wear a face covering per public health guidance.