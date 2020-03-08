Clear

Parked car has mechanical failure, strikes child

The child was transported by Mayo Ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 6:14 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

BYRON, Minn. - A child was playing in a driveway when a parked car had a mechanical failure, rolled backwards, and struck the child. There was no driver in the vehicle. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at about 5:28 PM Sunday.

It happened in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue Northeast in Byron.

The car is now up on blocks.

