Parked car has mechanical failure, strikes child

BYRON, Minn. - A child was playing in a driveway when a parked car had a mechanical failure, rolled backwards, and struck the child. There was no driver in the vehicle. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at about 5:28 PM Sunday.
It happened in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue Northeast in Byron.
The child was transported by Mayo Ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The car is now up on blocks.
