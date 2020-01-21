Clear
"Park the Phone" Campaign: 'The quicker we can break the habit...the safer our roads are going to be'

The campaign started Jan. 21 and will run through Feb. 16.

Jan 21, 2020
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is rolling out a new campaign called "Park the Phone."

It's to remind drivers to put down their cell phone and focus on the road.

The Minnesota hands-free law went into effect on Aug. 1. Officials say during the first five months, 9,727 drivers were cited.

Those on the road say they have noticed.

"When I see somebody with their phone up to their ear I immediately just want to stay clear of them because I think it is a big hazard," Brenda Rausch, of Utica, said.

"One hand on a phone, even if it's just for GPS, that's one hand not on the wheel," Tom Evanoff, of Rochester, said. "With slippery roads and any of those kind of conditions, it's just not safe."

Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson hopes the campaign will help.

"The quicker we can break that habit and the quicker we can put those phones away or those electronic devices away, the safer our roads are going to be," Hanson said.

The campaign will run through Feb. 16.

