Park goers are adapting to no trash bins in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With all of the business closures due to the pandemic, many people are spending more time outside. Along with more people though, comes more trash. Especially when there aren't any trash cans in Rochester parks.

To reduce the expense and manpower devoted to collecting park garbage, Parks and Rec eliminated trash cans at smaller neighborhood parks in April. The idea behind removing the bins is to move toward a "Pack in, Pack out" model of waste management where you leave the park with what you came in with. With this method, there's also the goal of improving the environment. We spoke to a woman visiting Rochester, Ellen Faurot. She explained as a visitor, she wasn't aware of some of the new restrictions at parks. Here's what she recommends, "just like a sign on entrance or something, that says please bring your own bag if you need trash and that the restrooms are locked," said Faurot. "That would be helpful."

Rochester Parks and Rec encourages park goers to use reusable water bottles and bags so you can take them home when you're done.