Parents thankful to celebrate success of seniors throughout pandemic as RPS shares graduation plans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools will be sending off nearly 1,400 seniors Saturday in a series of smaller-than-usual graduation ceremonies.

RPS says each high school will have three events in their respective gyms, taking place at 11 A.M., 1 P.M., and 3 P.M. Around 150 seniors will walk in each ceremony, which will feature a mix of pre-recorded and "shorter than normal" speeches.

RPS parent Ken Navitsky, whose son Parker is graduating from John Marshall, tells KIMT the pandemic delt seniors truly unprecedented challenges, and their ability to meet the moment is an accomplishment that deserves to be celebrated.

"It’s really given a lot of these kids the opportunity to show that they are highly adaptive," Navitsky said. "They’ve overcome something that you and I never had to overcome, so they should be proud of that, and I think they should take that and go onto the next phase of their life with the knowledge that they overcame something that nobody anticipated."

While they won't be back to their typical size, Navitsky is confident graduating seniors will make the most of Saturday's ceremonies. He's thankful students have an opportunity to commemorate their achievements, alongside friends and family members who have supported them the whole way.

"Granted, we would love to all be maskless, and sitting next to each other arm in arm, and have one gigantic ceremony, and celebrate with all the families, because that's what community is all about. That's what makes us complete. But, you know what? We can adapt, we can have three separate ceremonies, and we're going to have an amazing time."

Navitsky's pride for Parker goes beyond words, expressing the kind of deep admiration for the person his son has become that is readily felt in conversation, but impossible to convey via keyboard.

As Parker prepares for a new journey at Morningside University, Navitsky says Saturday means everything for he and his wife Kelly.

"They’re going to go on to bigger and better things, but this one moment in time, we capture."