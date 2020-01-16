Clear
Parents sue after Minnesota students sexually exploited

A lawsuit by the parents of two of his victims claims Bemidji Area Schools were negligent in allowing him to abuse children for years.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 10:33 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The parents of two students are suing the Bemidji school district, alleging it was negligent in allowing a former assistant principal to sexually exploit their children.

Brandon Bjerknes, who was arrested in 2017, is serving a federal prison sentence for producing child pornography and coercing minors into sexual contact.

The plaintiffs' lawyer, Rebekah Bailey, tells Minnesota Public Radio News the district should have been monitoring Bjerknes'web activity.

The lawsuit claims the school knew that middle school girls were being targeted online, but did not investigate. The district's superintendent declined to comment directly on the lawsuit.

