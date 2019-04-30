Clear

Parents speak out on church vote

Despite amendment on church constitution allowing their son to be married in the church, parents are still receiving support from both sides

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 12:28 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

SCARVILLE, Iowa - Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills is having a conversation regarding same sex marriage despite the practice now being legal in all 50 states.

On Sunday, members of the church voted to not amend their church constitution to allow priests to marry same sex couples. Derek Harmon, who grew up in the church, recently expressed his intention to marry his partner at Salem. 

His parents Doug and Rhonda are sharing their thoughts on the vote.

"It's been a hard journey for everybody, for both sides of the issue, and I think we have to remember that we are not of the same mind, but we all gather for the same faith. That's been our strength."

While they're disappointed with the vote, the support for the family is still there from both sides, and were surprised by the amount of support they've received.

"That was more so social media. People that, not only in our community, but also people we didn't know, had reached out through social media."

KIMT reached out to the church for a comment, but declined. However, the church has vowed to continue supporting the Harmon family.

