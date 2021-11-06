Parents react to arrest of Mason City gymnastics coach on sex abuse charges

MASON CITY, Iowa - A North Iowa gymnastics teacher is behind bars, and has been charged with sexual abuse.

53 year-old Douglas Hagenow, owner of Active Kids Gymnastics, was arrested by police Thursday afternoon, and was charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Court documents state the alleged abuse happened between 2009 and 2014, and involved underage victims.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, recalls taking their child to classes there. They say that while they found Hagenow to be "quirky", they didn't feel there was any suspicious behavior going on, and remarked that Hagenow had a sense of humor.

"He was very patient and understanding, and guiding the kids on basic things we don't really think about. Act the right way when you were doing something, that sort of thing."

When the news came out about Hagenow's arrest, they said they were shocked and saddened.

"I guess it frightens me a little bit...what if in retrospect no one came forward...my child kept going and decided to do gymnastics competitively. And 7 years later, I'm the one filing charges? I think they helped a lot of people by bringing this to light."