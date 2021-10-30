Parents react to Pfizer vaccine being authorized for children ages 5 to 11

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for children ages 5 to 11. The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for younger kids to receive the shot on Friday, leaving many Rochester parents excited.

Andrew Arend is a father with young children. His kids are still too young for any of the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines but he's still looking forward to when they can get it.

"My kids are three though so it's a ways out. Will just keep taking the right precautions and keep living life," says Arend.

When his kids are eligible to receive the vaccine, Arend plans to get them vaccinated.

The authorized dose for children is a third of the size for other age groups. It was found to be 91% effective against symptomatic disease in a clinical trial. Jeff Wibben is a grandfather with grandchildren who are now eligible for the vaccine. He's happy more of his grandkids will be able to be protected against covid-19.

"I think it's great because I've been vaccinated. My kids have been vaccinated. My wife is, all my kids are, we know how important it is to have the vaccine to keep this pandemic down where it is and keep our kids healthier longer."

Heidi Bjork is one of many parents whose child still won't be eligible for the Covid-19 shot. But she's happy for the kids who are.

"It's exciting. I think it's really a step in the right direction and hopefully, it will give alot more freedom to those who are ages fives through 11."

According to the Biden Administration, the vaccine rollout for kids will focus on schools, pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, and rural health clinics. Pfizer is still waiting on clinical trial data to see if the vaccine is safe for children six months to four years old.

According to a company spokesperson, the data could come as early as the end of the year.