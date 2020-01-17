Parents find ways to keep kids busy during the storm

ROCHESTER, Minn- Winter storms are a challenge for parents with kids at home. With several outdoor activities canceled this weekend parents have a limited amount of activities for their kids.

Rochester YMCA will keep its doors open regardless of the weather. Keely Proeschel is the Membership Sales Director for the Rochester YMCA she says they will be open during their regular business hours.

“While other places might be closed we will be open and here for you," Proeschel said.

Proeschel says it’s going to be hard for folks to get outdoors and that why they are staying open in case you need to burn off energy. Jade and Jenni Boettcher say that is an option for them but they aren't going to bank on it. Boettcher says lucky Santa brought his twin girls a lot of arts and crafts they will be doing this weekend.

"There's plenty of toys and they have more to do at home then they can even imagine,” Boettcher said. “We try and keep them as active as possible. They love the arts and crafts, they love to paint and color. There also will be reading tons of books."

The Rochester Public Library is another good option for parents. While some library programs have been canceled, the library itself will still be open with normal hours.

For more information on the Rochester YMCA click here: Ymcamn.org/Rochester