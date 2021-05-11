Mayo: Parents encouraged to vaccinate kids as FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Another age group will soon have access to a COVID-19 vaccine as the FDA has signed off on Pfizer's request to begin administering shots to ages 12 to 15 years old.

However, there is technically one more stage of approval needed before parents can give their consent and get their child vaccinated.

Mayo Clinic is hopeful by this weekend or at least next week we could be seeing vaccine appointment availability.

The drug company says clinical trials showed the vaccine is 100% effective in preventing illness in 12 to 15-year-olds.

A recent study, however, showed only 29% of parents are ready for their kids to get vaccinated.

Dr. Robert Jacobson, a pediatrician with Mayo Clinic, says if parents have concerns the best thing they can do is reach out to their health care provider to get their questions answered.

He explained, “If you have specific questions about your particular child talk to your health care provider. There are very few exceptions as to why someone should not get the COVID vaccine when it's made available to them. It's safe, effective, needed, and without alternatives. All the masking and social distancing we've done up until now has not been enough.”

Dr. Jacobson says this is an imp[important step towards her immunity and bringing us closer to ending the pandemic.