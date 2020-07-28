Parents consider homeschooling for upcoming academic year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While some Minnesota school districts wait for state guidance when it comes to the upcoming academic year, some parents are taking matters into their own hands.

Many are reaching out to homeschooling groups such as Learning Together Rochester Homeschoolers.

Katy Remmes is a coordinator with the group and says the main concern parents have with the upcoming school year is safety. With parents acting as teachers, there's peace of mind.

"You're in control of your child's exposure with Covid," Remmes explains. "So that's one thing you don't have to worry about. If you have high-risk family members and certainly compared with going to doing in-person schooling, you're in complete control of exposure."

Another concern is the disruption and uncertainty of what the pandemic could bring to the school year. Remmes has been homeschooling her two kids for seven years and said parents shouldn't worry about them getting behind.

"If a student is picking up on something, then you can keep moving on and you can go to whatever level they're at," Remmes said. "If they need extra help on something, you don't have to worry about the whole class moving ahead without them the next week. You can really take the time that it takes to help them understand a concept."

Remmes said there's things to keep in mind if you plan to send your kids back to school after the pandemic is over, including making sure their academic credits transfer over especially if they're in high school.

If you're interested in homeschooling, parents are encouraged to let their school district know as soon as possible, reach out to local groups, and check out guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education.