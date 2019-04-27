Clear
Parents calling for changes in Minneapolis school district after response to 'racist' acts

Group of Chaska parents and residents are circulating a petition.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 2:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A group of parents upset with the way officials have handled alleged racist acts and behavior by students in a suburban Minneapolis school district is calling for reforms.

The Star Tribune reports that a group of parents and Chaska residents are circulating a petition to protest what they consider to be inadequate responses to recent and past incidents in the Eastern Carver County School District where students were targets of name-calling, physical abuse and other harassment.

The petition calls for a zero-tolerance policy toward racist behavior and support for student victims of racism by trauma specialists, among other things.

School officials have promised to form an equity advisory council, increase staff diversity and hire an equity coordinator.

The school district encompasses the cities of Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria and Carver.

Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
