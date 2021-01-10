Parents arrested for death of St. Paul 3-year-old girl

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the mother and father of a 3-year-old found dead in a St. Paul residence Sunday have been arrested on suspicion of the girl’s murder.

It’s the city first homicide of the year. Police say the father called the police department’s non-emergency number early Sunday morning and said something about needing a crisis officer before hanging up. Police tried calling back but received no answer and sent officers to the residence in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Police arrived about 2:30 a.m., when the father told them his daughter was on the back porch.

Officers located the girl unconscious and unresponsive. Paramedics arrived and pronounced her dead. The mother and father were arrested after questioning by police.