Parents are urged to put down the device when watching kids around water

It's important to stay alert and not distracted near water.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's the time of the year every kid looks forward to...no school...warm weather and swimming.

Holly Stewart is kicking back and enjoying the hot holiday weather.
While she's relaxing poolside, she keeps an eagle eye on her little ones.

“My daughter is super comfortable swimming and has had lots of lessons and I let her swim pretty much as much as she wants. She just passed her deep water test. Her friend however, is not as strong of a swimmer so I really have to keep my eye on her,” she said.

Nationally, drowning remains the number one cause of death for children ages one to four years old.

Fritha Meyer is out today taking a dip in the pool with her daughter. She says the best way to keep an eye on your kids is to put the phone down and hop in water.

"You'll never have this day again. I think it's so important to spend and be present with your kids during every moment,” said Meyer.

Here are some safety tips from Safe Kids Worldwide.

-Don’t rely on swimming aids
-Everyone should take time to learn CPR
-Introduce swimming to kids at a young age. Safe Kids Worldwide says it can be as young as six months.

To learn more click here.

