Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Parents are trying to juggle being at-home teachers while still working their job

Students all across the viewing area are getting a totally different school experience. The pandemic is forcing parents to become at-home teachers.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 9:36 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students across the country are practicing distance learning, meaning they're doing school work from home. So they're trading out their desks at school for their kitchen tables. Of course some students might like not being in school right now, but it's bringing on some challenges for both them and their parents.

"Seeing my friends and getting to interact with people," said fourth grader Zack Fernholz on being out of school. His brother, Jacob is in first grade. "I really miss when we have pets and social studies," is what Jacob misses about school. Some students, just like them, miss just being around their friends and being able to learn in an actual classroom. Their dad, Nick Fernholz, said right now, his sons don't have any set schedule for school assignments, but his oldest has a zoom meeting with his teacher every day to talk through the class work.

Fernholz said learning from home has been going well so far, but he's also trying to work from home. He explained trying to juggle both the teacher job and his regular job is a little difficult. "Wanting me to be there all the time is the challenge I'm facing trying to work and trying to be a stay at home teacher as well has been probably the biggest juggling act I've done," said Fernholz. What's even more challenging though is his youngest not fully understanding why he can't just go outside with his friends right now. "There's been some tears around why he can't go play with his best friend," said Fernholz. "So that probably has been the most challenging thing honestly overall from his perspective."

In an announcement last month, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and an education commissioner stated that all public school districts and charter schools should have implemented a distance learning period by now, that's according to the Minnesota Department of Education. It's still unclear whether students will be going back to school this year or not.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Area families adjusting to home schooling

Image

Salvation Army seeing a greater need for services

Image

Trash and Recycling guidelines changing in Dodge County

Image

Rochester church streaming live services on Easter Sunday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's winds will be whipping with gusts near 45 mph

Image

Mobile help for the homeless

Image

Governor Walz leader among Governors

Image

Learning from the 1918 Flu Pandemic

Image

Lack of foot traffic slows sales at comic book store

Community Events