Parents are trying to juggle being at-home teachers while still working their job

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students across the country are practicing distance learning, meaning they're doing school work from home. So they're trading out their desks at school for their kitchen tables. Of course some students might like not being in school right now, but it's bringing on some challenges for both them and their parents.

"Seeing my friends and getting to interact with people," said fourth grader Zack Fernholz on being out of school. His brother, Jacob is in first grade. "I really miss when we have pets and social studies," is what Jacob misses about school. Some students, just like them, miss just being around their friends and being able to learn in an actual classroom. Their dad, Nick Fernholz, said right now, his sons don't have any set schedule for school assignments, but his oldest has a zoom meeting with his teacher every day to talk through the class work.

Fernholz said learning from home has been going well so far, but he's also trying to work from home. He explained trying to juggle both the teacher job and his regular job is a little difficult. "Wanting me to be there all the time is the challenge I'm facing trying to work and trying to be a stay at home teacher as well has been probably the biggest juggling act I've done," said Fernholz. What's even more challenging though is his youngest not fully understanding why he can't just go outside with his friends right now. "There's been some tears around why he can't go play with his best friend," said Fernholz. "So that probably has been the most challenging thing honestly overall from his perspective."

In an announcement last month, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and an education commissioner stated that all public school districts and charter schools should have implemented a distance learning period by now, that's according to the Minnesota Department of Education. It's still unclear whether students will be going back to school this year or not.