Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Parents are seeking ADHD medication to help with distance learning

KIMT News 3 is learning there's a trend that shows more parents are getting medication for their distance-learning students.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 6:51 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced students can get back to in-person learning later this month, some families are still struggling with distance learning.

Experts say there are many reasons behind this. Students have lost the structure that's offered in a classroom setting or they're having a hard time staying focused. With at-home learning, parents are also seeing their children's troubles firsthand while they're in school. The director of clinical services at Zumbro Valley Health Center, Heather Geerts, said a lot of parents and children alike are having a hard time trying to stay focused during the day. Parents are playing more than just the parent role and kids can have a lot of distractions at home. Some parents are even starting to seek ADHD medication for their children.

Geerts explained there are some tangible things you can do as well. She said starting the morning off like you normally would during in-person learning will prepare you for the rest of the day. You can even go as far as creating an alarm that can mimic a bell in school.
Getting into a routine and having a set schedule can help lower the amount of distractions throughout the day. "Behavior reward systems are really helpful with individuals and children with ADHD because what it is is it's a positive interaction that you can do with your child that will improve that attention, that concentration and that impulse control," explained Geerts. Although, it's important that if you are doing a behavior reward system, that you're consistent. Geerts recommends not having one big, major reward. But instead, little rewards after each accomplishment.

Geerts said having these feelings are normal, but it's important to know how to stay on track. "If you find yourself getting too distracted, what can you do to calm yourself down? Learning some of those skills," she explained. "Okay, why don't you go to your room, no electronics, practice some deep breathing, maybe some progressive muscle relaxation and try to bring yourself back to a base line status before you come back and try to work in class again."

It's recommended you recreate a school setting right at home. Make your child's learning space at a table not in the living room or a bedroom, if possible. Also, an area where they can't see the tv is best.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 479036

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin993471576
Ramsey42602794
Dakota35610383
Anoka32902383
Washington21769253
Stearns18645200
St. Louis14608262
Scott13073104
Wright12379114
Olmsted1166088
Sherburne863873
Carver753140
Clay680384
Rice663290
Blue Earth583435
Kandiyohi575674
Crow Wing513480
Chisago491744
Otter Tail477870
Benton440190
Winona413348
Mower398531
Douglas389568
Nobles384647
Goodhue381768
Polk340262
McLeod335849
Beltrami333749
Morrison321046
Lyon311143
Itasca307145
Becker305841
Isanti302952
Carlton298044
Steele296511
Pine279016
Freeborn275523
Nicollet250041
Todd242830
Brown239737
Le Sueur230020
Mille Lacs224947
Cass216924
Waseca205717
Meeker205134
Martin186028
Wabasha18493
Roseau177517
Hubbard159540
Houston155914
Dodge15104
Renville146740
Redwood146127
Fillmore13628
Chippewa135635
Cottonwood133220
Wadena127720
Pennington124516
Faribault120916
Aitkin116833
Sibley116010
Rock115212
Watonwan11408
Kanabec106419
Pipestone100624
Yellow Medicine97317
Murray9408
Jackson92010
Swift87118
Pope7865
Marshall76415
Stevens7378
Lake71917
Clearwater70914
Lac qui Parle67916
Wilkin66010
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5073
Lincoln5022
Grant4818
Norman4628
Mahnomen4347
Unassigned42968
Kittson40421
Red Lake3514
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 357612

Reported Deaths: 5278
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57179537
Linn20443305
Scott18118200
Black Hawk16119284
Woodbury14798210
Johnson1368072
Dubuque13382191
Dallas1112788
Pottawattamie10645140
Story1005445
Warren547169
Clinton535982
Cerro Gordo529879
Webster514185
Marshall492370
Sioux489267
Buena Vista468036
Des Moines451256
Muscatine443988
Wapello4207105
Jasper403465
Plymouth390977
Lee371251
Marion355166
Jones292554
Henry292135
Carroll283447
Bremer275053
Crawford270035
Boone256830
Washington252943
Benton246954
Mahaska221944
Jackson219337
Dickinson214738
Tama210464
Kossuth205554
Clay192325
Hamilton190840
Delaware188338
Winneshiek185326
Fayette183532
Buchanan182827
Page180819
Hardin178535
Wright178531
Harrison178468
Cedar173522
Clayton167453
Butler165431
Floyd162038
Mills161320
Cherokee152935
Poweshiek152929
Madison151617
Hancock146028
Lyon144341
Allamakee143141
Iowa142523
Grundy137230
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136330
Appanoose136147
Calhoun132210
Cass131248
Mitchell129940
Louisa126841
Union125531
Chickasaw124413
Sac123017
Emmet120639
Shelby119232
Franklin118119
Humboldt116523
Guthrie115528
Palo Alto104021
Montgomery103536
Howard101621
Clarke98720
Keokuk96929
Unassigned9190
Monroe91827
Adair90826
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis81823
Monona81125
Greene76310
Lucas72421
Osceola69114
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5659
Van Buren55817
Ringgold51416
Wayne48321
Audubon4829
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Sunshine and warmer temps for the new work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pine Island School District shares concern over vaccine rollout

Image

Rochester's Dorothy Day House extending services

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Ice skating in the snow

Image

1 month check in with restaurants

Image

DVS considers consolidation

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Backyard curling

Image

Unions give away food

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Community Events