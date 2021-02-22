Parents are seeking ADHD medication to help with distance learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced students can get back to in-person learning later this month, some families are still struggling with distance learning.

Experts say there are many reasons behind this. Students have lost the structure that's offered in a classroom setting or they're having a hard time staying focused. With at-home learning, parents are also seeing their children's troubles firsthand while they're in school. The director of clinical services at Zumbro Valley Health Center, Heather Geerts, said a lot of parents and children alike are having a hard time trying to stay focused during the day. Parents are playing more than just the parent role and kids can have a lot of distractions at home. Some parents are even starting to seek ADHD medication for their children.

Geerts explained there are some tangible things you can do as well. She said starting the morning off like you normally would during in-person learning will prepare you for the rest of the day. You can even go as far as creating an alarm that can mimic a bell in school.

Getting into a routine and having a set schedule can help lower the amount of distractions throughout the day. "Behavior reward systems are really helpful with individuals and children with ADHD because what it is is it's a positive interaction that you can do with your child that will improve that attention, that concentration and that impulse control," explained Geerts. Although, it's important that if you are doing a behavior reward system, that you're consistent. Geerts recommends not having one big, major reward. But instead, little rewards after each accomplishment.

Geerts said having these feelings are normal, but it's important to know how to stay on track. "If you find yourself getting too distracted, what can you do to calm yourself down? Learning some of those skills," she explained. "Okay, why don't you go to your room, no electronics, practice some deep breathing, maybe some progressive muscle relaxation and try to bring yourself back to a base line status before you come back and try to work in class again."

It's recommended you recreate a school setting right at home. Make your child's learning space at a table not in the living room or a bedroom, if possible. Also, an area where they can't see the tv is best.