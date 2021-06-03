Parenting Resource Center expanding in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin's Parenting Resource Center is growing its family visitation facility. A new building will be added located between Austin's post office and Oakland Avenue East.

"We can't say it enough. Were so thankful for our funders, The Hormel Foundation, the Austin HRA, and also our partnering organizations," said executive director Gema Alvarado-Guerrero. "This is really a community effort built by the community for the community."

The new facility will be connected to the Seibel Center which houses The Hormel Foundation, The Welcome Center, and Children's Dental Health Services. The expansion will also create more jobs and office space.

"This is just another example of how well Austin partners together with other organizations," explained Alvarado-Guerrero. "We really believe in unity and working alongside each other."

Construction is expected to begin in October with an opening date next August.