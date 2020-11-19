Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester police asking for public's help to locate homicide suspect Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester parent voices concerns about distance learning

To slow the spread The Rochester Public Schools switched to distance learning.

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 6:17 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2020 6:19 PM

Minnesota has been identified as a hot spot for covid-19 cases. To slow the spread The Rochester Public Schools switched to distance learning. The switch is not sitting well with some parents including Sylwia Oliver Bujak. Bujak says the switch has left her in the dark. This prompted her to write this letter.

School Board and Superintendent Munoz,
It has come to my attention that school leadership still lacks concrete plans regarding full time distance learning for elementary age school children.
I think all parents, including myself, were gracious and supportive in March when we had to pivot and move from in-person to distance learning. While all recognized it was not ideal, with the shelter in place order it was nonetheless doable for the majority of parents, with the exception of essential workers. Did the distance learning offer children a quality learning experience? Flatly, no. However parents’ understanding that this was a short-term solution in an unprecedented time and that leadership would work toward a more optimal long-term solution.
School ended in June and this offered the school administration several months to plan for the New Year, when further COVID-19 related upsets were almost certain to occur. I was yet again perplexed when those plans were not ready for school commencing in September.
Begrudgingly many parents agreed to the suggested hybrid model, and again the school district was afforded time to prepare a contingency plan in case outbreaks occurred in school or further restrictions became necessary. On Thursday we received a short email telling us that the schools are shutting down with no information on how distance learning would now look. We were further told that Monday and Tuesday would have canceled learning to that you could figure this out.
School board officials are elected to serve the public and us parents and pupils. Why are essential decisions like this are being made without seeking public input? I wish to request a meeting with at least some of the school board representatives so that I can discuss problems and potential solutions. I and many other parents are increasingly frustrated hearing from the school leadership we entrust with the minds of our children that we should remain positive and that such these choices are hard for you to make. I am afraid any sympathy I feel for those involved in the decision-making progress has expired at this point.
If you are unable to make timely and humane decisions in the spirit of equality please reach out to lawyers, teachers, parents and experts. Do not tell us it is hard. What is hard, is watching your child waste away in front of a computer while parents are forced to balance working -life with substituting for teachers as they continue to offer sub-optimal learning mechanisms and barely existent face-face or one-on-one learning. I am willing to bring to the table civil discourse and discuss creative solutions. I just need the opportunity to voice them. The distance learning model from last year simply does not work and it is showing little to no signs of improving. I have several ideas on how to improve it.
It is essential now more than ever that you listen to concerned parents, as there is a growing body of us whose frustrations are leading us to question whether continued use of Rochester Public Schools for the education of our children is a viable option.

Kimt news 3 reached out to the Rochester Public School for a response and Superintendent Michael Munoz had this to say.

In general, I want to say that I am grateful we have parents who are supportive of their child’s education. We want our parents to connect with their teachers and their principals when they have concerns. Second, we will work with our parents to address their needs. While we may not always be able to meet every single need, I can assure you everyone in our District works incredibly hard to do so.

I can certainly empathize with all parents and guardians. Distance learning is not what we want, but it is what we have to do according to the Minnesota Departments of Health and Education. We want our children in our schools. However, I know it is not safe to do so at this time. Our learning expectations for students, and our teaching expectations for our staff have been communicated, and are far more rigorous than this past spring. We spent the majority of summer in preparation for both hybrid and distance learning. We do not expect our students to be in front of a device all day long and the balance between screen time and other activities is important and tricky, especially when children need adults to help them. I know we have families that are having great experiences with distance learning and I anticipate there are families that are struggling with this learning model. What we do as educators is work to develop relationships with our students and their families so we can deliver the best instruction as well as know our students on levels that meet social and emotional needs, too.

I will briefly add that our governor provided Districts with up to five days to prepare for changes in learning models. We took Monday and Tuesday to help our teachers prepare for the transition to all distance learning, to allow for supplies to be collected and distributed, and hopefully to allow parents time to make adjustments with childcare. We are living in an incredibly challenging time and I want to reiterate how much respect I have our teaching staff, our parents, our health care workers, and so on. We have to worth together in order to bring our students back to school and Rochester Public Schools is committed to this work.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 242043

Reported Deaths: 3066
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin534861061
Ramsey22497441
Anoka17374196
Dakota16897165
Washington11204100
Stearns1073976
Scott646751
St. Louis619285
Wright560230
Olmsted553830
Sherburne432833
Clay395551
Carver344310
Blue Earth330412
Rice307127
Kandiyohi29569
Nobles284027
Crow Wing268826
Chisago24655
Benton222535
Otter Tail219712
Winona219122
Mower208122
Polk184520
Douglas183321
Lyon16779
Beltrami162813
Morrison150716
Todd150212
Goodhue149823
Itasca148919
McLeod14658
Steele14476
Becker14445
Isanti140811
Nicollet126122
Carlton12509
Freeborn11935
Waseca117510
Mille Lacs113930
Le Sueur11138
Cass10158
Pine9965
Brown9096
Martin86519
Meeker8286
Hubbard82615
Roseau8071
Wabasha7801
Watonwan7174
Dodge6990
Chippewa6917
Redwood62217
Wadena5906
Pipestone57517
Sibley5544
Cottonwood5520
Renville55216
Rock5499
Aitkin54815
Houston5242
Fillmore5110
Yellow Medicine4918
Murray4693
Kanabec44611
Pennington4394
Swift4325
Faribault4140
Pope4060
Stevens3791
Clearwater3723
Jackson3561
Marshall3527
Unassigned32056
Koochiching2935
Lincoln2751
Wilkin2754
Norman2696
Lac qui Parle2663
Lake2661
Big Stone2511
Mahnomen2103
Grant1936
Red Lake1633
Kittson1482
Traverse1080
Lake of the Woods781
Cook480

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 196386

Reported Deaths: 2076
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk29223315
Linn12407150
Black Hawk9615124
Woodbury9488109
Scott920866
Johnson855635
Dubuque820088
Story590519
Dallas557854
Pottawattamie523461
Sioux335022
Webster311927
Marshall311440
Cerro Gordo292437
Clinton279137
Buena Vista279014
Des Moines247715
Muscatine246962
Plymouth245836
Warren23289
Wapello224070
Jones20489
Jasper191937
Carroll179215
Marion176317
Lee175714
Crawford164115
Bremer161112
Henry16087
Benton145612
Tama138839
Delaware127620
Jackson12708
Washington118212
Boone118010
Dickinson11339
Mahaska111926
Wright10884
Page10313
Buchanan9977
Hardin97210
Harrison95226
Clay9494
Calhoun9277
Clayton9144
Cedar90313
Mills8866
Fayette8848
Hamilton8776
Lyon8748
Poweshiek85412
Kossuth8313
Butler8273
Floyd82613
Winnebago80523
Winneshiek8059
Iowa79911
Louisa74816
Hancock7336
Sac7177
Grundy70910
Chickasaw7012
Cherokee6804
Shelby6793
Cass67818
Appanoose6655
Allamakee6639
Guthrie64815
Emmet64723
Mitchell6414
Franklin63419
Humboldt6164
Union6116
Madison5984
Palo Alto5653
Jefferson5521
Unassigned4970
Pocahontas4852
Keokuk4675
Osceola4610
Howard4499
Clarke4464
Greene4460
Ida4118
Taylor3932
Monroe39212
Davis3894
Montgomery38910
Adair3775
Monona3542
Fremont3212
Van Buren3104
Lucas2916
Worth2910
Decatur2790
Audubon2701
Wayne2686
Ringgold1542
Adams1431
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Turning Colder For The Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Local Salon not closing its doors

Image

Impact of new restrictions on Rochester Country Club

Image

Churches deal with coronavirus restrictions

Image

Managing Holiday and Pandemic stress

Image

Destination Medical Center Construction Update

Image

Outbreaks at Long term care facilities

Image

Apache Mall holiday safety

Image

Restaurant Adds Food Truck

Image

Give To The Max Day

Community Events