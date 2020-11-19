Rochester parent voices concerns about distance learning

Minnesota has been identified as a hot spot for covid-19 cases. To slow the spread The Rochester Public Schools switched to distance learning. The switch is not sitting well with some parents including Sylwia Oliver Bujak. Bujak says the switch has left her in the dark. This prompted her to write this letter.

School Board and Superintendent Munoz,

It has come to my attention that school leadership still lacks concrete plans regarding full time distance learning for elementary age school children.

I think all parents, including myself, were gracious and supportive in March when we had to pivot and move from in-person to distance learning. While all recognized it was not ideal, with the shelter in place order it was nonetheless doable for the majority of parents, with the exception of essential workers. Did the distance learning offer children a quality learning experience? Flatly, no. However parents’ understanding that this was a short-term solution in an unprecedented time and that leadership would work toward a more optimal long-term solution.

School ended in June and this offered the school administration several months to plan for the New Year, when further COVID-19 related upsets were almost certain to occur. I was yet again perplexed when those plans were not ready for school commencing in September.

Begrudgingly many parents agreed to the suggested hybrid model, and again the school district was afforded time to prepare a contingency plan in case outbreaks occurred in school or further restrictions became necessary. On Thursday we received a short email telling us that the schools are shutting down with no information on how distance learning would now look. We were further told that Monday and Tuesday would have canceled learning to that you could figure this out.

School board officials are elected to serve the public and us parents and pupils. Why are essential decisions like this are being made without seeking public input? I wish to request a meeting with at least some of the school board representatives so that I can discuss problems and potential solutions. I and many other parents are increasingly frustrated hearing from the school leadership we entrust with the minds of our children that we should remain positive and that such these choices are hard for you to make. I am afraid any sympathy I feel for those involved in the decision-making progress has expired at this point.

If you are unable to make timely and humane decisions in the spirit of equality please reach out to lawyers, teachers, parents and experts. Do not tell us it is hard. What is hard, is watching your child waste away in front of a computer while parents are forced to balance working -life with substituting for teachers as they continue to offer sub-optimal learning mechanisms and barely existent face-face or one-on-one learning. I am willing to bring to the table civil discourse and discuss creative solutions. I just need the opportunity to voice them. The distance learning model from last year simply does not work and it is showing little to no signs of improving. I have several ideas on how to improve it.

It is essential now more than ever that you listen to concerned parents, as there is a growing body of us whose frustrations are leading us to question whether continued use of Rochester Public Schools for the education of our children is a viable option.

Kimt news 3 reached out to the Rochester Public School for a response and Superintendent Michael Munoz had this to say.

In general, I want to say that I am grateful we have parents who are supportive of their child’s education. We want our parents to connect with their teachers and their principals when they have concerns. Second, we will work with our parents to address their needs. While we may not always be able to meet every single need, I can assure you everyone in our District works incredibly hard to do so.

I can certainly empathize with all parents and guardians. Distance learning is not what we want, but it is what we have to do according to the Minnesota Departments of Health and Education. We want our children in our schools. However, I know it is not safe to do so at this time. Our learning expectations for students, and our teaching expectations for our staff have been communicated, and are far more rigorous than this past spring. We spent the majority of summer in preparation for both hybrid and distance learning. We do not expect our students to be in front of a device all day long and the balance between screen time and other activities is important and tricky, especially when children need adults to help them. I know we have families that are having great experiences with distance learning and I anticipate there are families that are struggling with this learning model. What we do as educators is work to develop relationships with our students and their families so we can deliver the best instruction as well as know our students on levels that meet social and emotional needs, too.

I will briefly add that our governor provided Districts with up to five days to prepare for changes in learning models. We took Monday and Tuesday to help our teachers prepare for the transition to all distance learning, to allow for supplies to be collected and distributed, and hopefully to allow parents time to make adjustments with childcare. We are living in an incredibly challenging time and I want to reiterate how much respect I have our teaching staff, our parents, our health care workers, and so on. We have to worth together in order to bring our students back to school and Rochester Public Schools is committed to this work.