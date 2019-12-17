Minnesota's Board of Pardons has approved a request that could lead to a posthumous pardon for a black man convicted of sexually assaulting a white Duluth woman in 1920.
Max Mason was among a group of black circus workers accused in the assault.
Three were lynched by a mob. Two others went to trial and Mason was convicted. His supporters believe he was falsely accused and say a pardon would restore justice in a “horrific and shameful episode in Minnesota history.”
The board's vote Monday could open the door for another review of Mason's original pardon request, which was denied in 1924.
Related Content
- Pardon bid in 1920 Minnesota assault case could get review
- Republican launches Minnesota Senate bid, slams 'resistance'
- Family wants review of Minnesota snowmobile laws
- 2018 Year in Review: Murder cases in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- Minnesota man pleads guilty in Osage assault
- Minnesota Medical Association proposes assault weapon ban
- Sentence issued in southern Minnesota sex assault
- Minnesota professor accused of domestic assault
- Minnesota trooper charged with sexually assaulting girl
- Minnesota man fined for Worth County assault
Scroll for more content...