Paramedics with Mayo Clinic are providing medical care to the homeless community in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the past six months, Mayo Clinic community paramedics have been treating patients who experience homelessness at The Landing at Silver Lake Station. Staff with the shelter say this is care they wouldn't otherwise be able to get.

Co-founder of The Landing MN, Dan Fifield said their clients are thankful every time the paramedics care for them. But they're not the only ones.

Andrew Torres explained as a paramedic, the patients he treats, he usually only sees once. At The Landing though, it's a different story. "What's nice about that is, is you get to see that change occurring," he said. "When I send someone to an appointment and I help them set that up. They come back and I say, 'hey, how was your appointment?' They say, 'oh, it was great. I was so happy we got in. I got the medications I need.'

Dr. Rozalina McCoy said this immediate care keeps people out of the emergency department, waiting all day to seek medical attention and instead, go on with their everyday lives while staying healthy. "It's not enough to say there is a clinic that is available. Just because it's there, doesn't mean it's accessible and doesn't mean that it's used," she explained. "Because it's just far out of reach for so many people. Especially when they don't know it and the health care system can be really daunting."

Meeting people where they are in the community by providing COVID-19 vaccines or registering them for health insurance, is what this collaboration offers. "Paramedics are already very well antiquated with being in the home," explained Torres. "So, coming to the patient is what we're all about."

"We have to get them to be able to breathe and keep them to not worry about what their next safe step is," said Fifield.

Torres said he keeps coming back each week because he sees the difference they make on people experiencing homelessness. Not just medically, but also emotionally. "It's serving a community that's well underserved. There's a great need here for more attention, honestly," he explained. "I think it's been really enjoyable to get to know the people that come here quite regularly and get to see them to a little bit better each day."

Dr. McCoy said they want to grow this collaboration in the future and have more paramedics and even physicians providing care for clients at The Landing MN. She explained each week, the need for care at the shelter grows.

For the time being, the paramedics will be at the shelter on Thursdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and noon. Appointments are not needed. You can walk right in and everything remains confidential.