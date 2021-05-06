Parade in Austin this Saturday for Make-A-Wish kid

AUSTIN, Minn. – A birthday parade is being organized this Saturday for a Make-A-Wish kid in Austin.

The event is happening in Todd Park at 10:30 am on Saturday and so many people have said they want to be part of it, organizers want to make sure everyone is aware of the property health and safety procedures.

Parade organizers say 13-year-old Cazen is extremely immune compromised due to his illness so parade participants should be sure to wear masks, sanitize any small gifts that might be tossed to Cazen, and make sure all candy is in the original sealed bag from the store.

The Austin Police Department will be on hand to help manage the event, with parade lineup beginning at 10 am and volunteers dressed in pink to guide people to a place in line.

“My heart is full with the outpouring of support from this community,” says Cazen’s mother. “Overall, we are in a good place right now but still have a long road ahead. This keeps the good vibes flowing.”