Parade for a quarantined kid

Carter Swallow first came to our attention last year. Katie Lange did a story about the then 10-year-old and pulled some strings to get him a meet and greet with the visiting Harlem Globetrotters. That story focused on Carter's stage four kidney disease and his dire need for a kidney transplant.

Carter's story zipped across the social media landscape and resulted in a kidney donor for the boy. Carter got his new kidney in February and has been on a regimen of immunosupressive drugs to ensure his body doesn't reject the new organ ever since.

As a result, young Carter has been under a tighter version of quarantine than most of us. It is necessary.

Friday night his friends, family and a growing number of supporters put together a big parade to show young Carter he hasn't been forgotten while being isolated. They gathered in the parking lot of Hoover Elementary school. The gathering included Rochester Fire Department trucks, Rochester Police, outsized tow trucks, big rigs, muscle cars and more.

The vehicles lined up at 6:30pm surrounded by a crowd of Carter fans.

"Carter's an awesome kid," said the boy's fourth grade teacher, Lisa Montrose from the passenger seat of the car she was riding in. "He deserves all of this extra fun and celebration because he has been through so much."

"He loves basketball," said Carter's fifth grade teacher Becca Tveten. "He loves live. He's just so adorable!"

"It's enjoyable for us anytime that we can give back," said Rochester Fire Battalion Chief Brian Petersen. "It is enjoyable to put a smile on a little guy's face!"

The parade wound through Carter's neighborhood off of Elton Hills Drive. Carter stood at the foot of his driveway with his parents and his golden retriever. After the parade was over, his mother sent a video clip of Carter to KIMT News 3.

"Thank you everybody," Carter said with a big smile in the video clip. "You guys are awesome!"