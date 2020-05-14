Pappy's Place is wanting to support 4 local seniors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're a graduating senior and you have your senior pictures laying around... gather them up and bring them to Pappy's Place. You could win cash and food.

Graduation parties are what a lot of seniors look forward to to celebrate all of their accomplishments and help them prepare financially for the future. But this year, that might not be able to happen. Pappy's Place will be giving 4 graduates from Rochester $50 cash and some food. Owner, Sheila Pappas, said she wants seniors to have some sort of normalcy right now and she's hoping this can help with that. "I just want to give back to these students and hopefully make them smile for a minute anyway," said Pappas.

Pappas explained she wants to help out the people who have been supporting them during this time. "We have a very unique group of customers, friends and family that come in to Pappy's Place," said Pappas. "We are definitely a family place. So we are getting some amazing feedback, for sure."

If you want to enter the drawing, you can order food from Pappy's Place and once you pick up your food, drop a picture with your name and number on it into the graduation box on the table and Pappas will randomly select 4 seniors from that. She will be drawing the winners on June 6th, so you have until the 5th to enter.