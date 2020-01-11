Pappy's Place hosts Vikings watch party

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - It's the usual Sunday at Pappy's Place in Rochester. Fans enjoyed food, beverages and watching the Vikings take on San Francisco.
Minnesota fell 27-10, ending their season.
