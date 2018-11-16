Panthers jammed in paradise, lose to Penn 78-71

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Devon Goodman scored a career-high 27 points, and Penn rallied in the second half to defeat Northern Iowa 78-71 Friday at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Down 41-34 with 18:49 left, the Quakers (4-0) fought back to tie the score twice before pulling ahead for good at 58-56 on Bryce Washington's 3-pointer with 8:56 remaining. Penn would go on to extend its lead to seven points three times in the final 2 minutes.

Washington and Antonio Woods finished with 12 points each, and AJ Brodeur had 11 points for the Quakers, who advance into Sunday's semifinal round at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.

AJ Green finished with 21 points, and Wyatt Lohaus and Luke McDonnell added 11 points each for the Panthers (1-2), who will play in the consolation round Saturday.