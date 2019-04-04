Pannekoeken returns to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After a couple of months out of business, the popular breakfast restaurant, Pannekoeken, is reopening in Rochester.

Late last year owner, Tasos Psomas, had to stop making muffins and start packing up boxes, when he was forced to close his restaurant.

The City of Rochester decided to demolish the nearly 100-year-old Days Inn building that housed the breakfast spot.

“Closing the old store was really hard. It was really difficult,” Psomas said.

Pannekoeken is now called Hollandberry Pannekoeken and will be opening at a new location on the 2000 block of Broadway Ave.

“We're just really excited about this. We'll see how it goes, we're hoping it goes well,” Psomas said.

The new spot is still close to downtown but also adds more parking for customers. Psomas is ready to start filling those parking spots up and getting people in the new doors.

“I just want to cook I want to make muffins,” he said.

About half of the staff from the old restaurant will return to work at the new location. The familiar faces are a perfect ingredient for a fresh start.

“I feel blessed to have these people with me. It's a new beginning, a new beginning in Rochester,” Psomas said.

Hollandberry Pannekoeken plans to open at the beginning of June.