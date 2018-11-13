Clear

Pannekoeken forced to find a new home

The Rochester staple won't let the news of the building being torn down keep them from staying downtown.

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 11:45 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 2:33 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Pannekoeken resturant located on 1st Ave. NW has called the Days Inn building home since 2006. But since the Rochester City Council voted in a 6-1 vote to give the building owner permission to demolish the building, Pannekoeken was forced to pack their bags. 

Restaurant owner Tasos Psomas tells KIMT while he is happy to say they'll be staying downtown, it's still a scary thought to be moving out of the place they've called home for several years.  "It's really scary I think about that all the time and I worry will our guests find us? Will the customers be able to find us?"

But Psomas says he's thankful for his supportive staff. "I had an all staff meeting and I brought them in and I said here's what we're going to do, but there's going to be a 2-3 month period where we're not going to have a restaurant I just don't see how it'll be possible to get this one closed and another one open. We had 120 days and one of the things I'm proud of is that most of the staff came to me and said we'll make do, we'll find part time jobs but we'll be back with you."

Psomas tells KIMT he hopes to be signing a lease with another location in downtown Rochester sometime within the next few weeks, and he hopes to see all of his customers there...new and old.

