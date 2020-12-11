Panel projects stagnant state revenue growth in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa budget experts say state revenue will increase very slowly through next year as the economy continues to gradually emerge from the coronavirus pandemic recession.

The three-member Revenue Estimating Conference is tasked by state law with coming up with revenue projections in December that Gov. Kim Reynolds must use in crafting a state budget for next year. The group met Friday and decided to increase revenue projections for the budget year that begins July 1 by $38.7 million above the current year. That’s a miniscule 0.5% increase and provides for revenue of $7.97 billion.

They anticipate revenue growth for the following 2022 budget year of 3.7%.