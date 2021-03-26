Pandemic sparks increased need for mental health services, one Rochester organization has immediate openings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Therapists and mental health counselors have been nothing short of overwhelmed by clients during this pandemic.

Family Service Rochester has immediate openings available in an effort to make mental health services more accessible.

The ongoing pandemic has caused abrupt changes for nearly everyone - those changes have sparked an increased need for mental health services.

Clinical Program Supervisor, Marion Sanchez, says, "Things that we as humans have to adjust to - and adjust to very quickly - which can be very stressful."

Family Service Rochester works with people of all ages.

The organization helps couples and families. They take on trauma work and individual therapy. That includes working with those experiencing suicidal thoughts or self harming behaviors.

In this environment of ever changing stressors, Sanchez says FSR has seen a surge in new clients in recent weeks.

She adds we should all treat our mental health like our physical health. We schedule doctor's visits and dentist appointments. Sanchez maintains our mental well being requires the same vigilance.

"It's important to take care of our brains in order for us to take care of our bodies - because if we're not taking those days that we need - that eventually can lead to more severe problems down the road,” Sanchez explains.

"I think that it's talked about more - there's definitely still a stigma behind it. I think just bringing that awareness that we're all going through a stressful time right now - we're all in the middle of a pandemic. And even without the pandemic, life is stressful,” she emphasizes.

Getting help is important to avoid isolation, over-exhaustion, and depressive moods impacting relationships and work performance.

Family Service Rochester is open Monday through Friday offering phone, video call or in-person services. To contact Family Service Rochester call (507) 287-2010 or visit http://familyservicerochester.org/.

